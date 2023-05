McCann logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

McCann has a goal and an assist over three games since he returned from a six-game absence. He's been eased in a bit, but he's still capable of being productive for the Kraken, who often roll four lines anyway. The 26-year-old is at three points, 20 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating through seven playoff contests.