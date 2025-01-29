McCann posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

McCann's helper was the 200th of his career, a milestone he achieved in his 638th appearance. The 28-year-old winger has picked up the pace in January with a goal and 10 assists over 14 contests to bounce back from a lackluster December. For the season, McCann has 39 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 52 outings.