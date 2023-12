McCann notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

McCann missed one game with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old returned to a middle-six role after often featuring on the top line this season. McCann has been generally effective in all situations and can adjust to different linemates well. He has 14 goals, seven helpers, nine power-play points, 90 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 34 appearances this season.