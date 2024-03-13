McCann produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

McCann's drop-pass was buried by Andre Burakovsky in the second period. The 27-year-old McCann remains hot -- he has seven points over five contests in March. For the season, he's up to 53 points, 162 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 contests. With Alexander Wennberg traded to the Rangers, it looks like McCann will center the second line in the near term.