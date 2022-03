McCann logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

McCann's helper came on an Adam Larsson tally in the third period. With the assist, McCann set a new career high with 36 points in 55 appearances. The 25-year-old center has two goals and an assist in his last four outings, and he should continue to see top-six minutes with the Kraken after signing a five-year contract extension March 8.