McCann posted a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

McCann has been steady on offense with a goal and six helpers over his last seven contests. The 27-year-old set up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the third period. McCann is up to 60 points for the second time in his career. He's achieved the mark in back-to-back campaigns, and he's added 199 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 74 outings in 2023-24.