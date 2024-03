McCann scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

McCann centered the second line Monday with Alexander Wennberg sitting out for trade-related reasons. Since the start of February, McCann has six goals and eight assists over 11 outings, though he'd been limited to two helpers over his prior four games. Overall, he's at 49 points (17 on the power play), 157 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 60 appearances.