McCann ripped a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

McCann has eight points, including three goals, and 24 shot in eight games this season. It's one of his best starts ever and a pace that would see him eclipse his career-best mark of 70 points from 2022-23. McCann won't see another 40-goal season like he did that year, but he is a consistent 20-plus goal guy. Left coast players tend to be overlooked a bit in fantasy -- East Coast bias tends to rule. McCann may be the kind of guy who lifts your floor really well as you build toward a championship.