McCann netted a goal in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

McCann has eight points (four goals, four assists) and 23 shots in his last nine games. He has nine goals, seven assists and 50 shots in 20 games this season. That's a mid-60s pace, which makes him incredibly consistent for his managers. In his last three season, McCann put up 70, 62 and 61 point seasons and averaged 30 goals each season, and he's on that same pace in 2025-26.