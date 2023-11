McCann scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

A move off the top line earlier in the month didn't do McCann any good, as he went five games without a goal before Wednesday. He tallied the tying goal at 7:20 of the second period. Recent slump aside, the 27-year-old has been solid with seven goals, three assists, 48 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 17 contests.