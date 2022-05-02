McCann notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

McCann completed his first 50-point campaign when he set up Alexander Wennberg's second-period marker. The 25-year-old McCann led the Kraken in points with 50 (27 goals, 23 assists), 17 of which came on the power play. The forward added 199 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-26 rating while working in a top-six role. He'll likely see similar usage next year after committing to a five-year extension with Seattle in March.