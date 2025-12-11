McCann (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Kings in obvious pain after a collision with goalie Anton Forsberg, Geoff Baker of the Kraken's official site reports.

McCann's injury status wasn't updated after the contest, but given the late timing of the incident, that should be no surprise. The 29-year-old has already dealt with a lower-body injury previously this season, and another issue in a similar area could lead to a significant absence. More information should be available based on whether he travels with the Kraken for Friday's road game versus the Mammoth. He had a power-play goal prior to his exit, giving him eight points through 11 outings this season.