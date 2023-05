McCann (undisclosed) will be on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Coach Dave Hakstol wouldn't go so far as to confirm McCann would be in the lineup versus the Stars but the center appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old Ontario native was mired in a six-game goal drought dating back to April 10 versus Arizona.