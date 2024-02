McCann notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

McCann has five goals and six assists during his career-best seven-game point streak. The 27-year-old set up a Vince Dunn tally in the first period. McCann is up to 46 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 56 appearances. He's the team leader in points and should continue to be a solid fantasy play as long as his offense is hot.