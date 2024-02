McCann scored an empty-net goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

McCann sealed the win for the Kraken while extending his personal point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). The 27-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in just two of the last 14 contests. McCann is up to 22 goals, 39 points, 133 shots on net, 33 hits and 21 PIM through 53 outings as one of the Kraken's most reliable forwards.