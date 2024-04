McCann scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

McCann was surging toward another lofty goal total prior to his recent 11-game goal drought, during which he had six assists. The 27-year-old broke the slump with a late empty-netter Monday. He's now at 28 goals, 59 points, 193 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 73 appearances. It's not quite at the 40-goal, 70-point level he showed in 2022-23, but it's still production worthy of a top-six forward.