McCann scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

McCann has scored in consecutive contests. The 29-year-old is still on the third line at even strength, but he's also on the top power-play unit, and he's likely to move up if there's any in-game shuffling. For the season, the scoring forward has seven goals, three assists, 36 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances.