McCann scored an empty-net goal on six shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

McCann's six shots led the Kraken in this contest. He's continued a strong season into April with two goals and four helpers in eight games this month. The 25-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 44 points, 180 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-25 rating through 67 contests.