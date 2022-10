McCann scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

McCann put the Kraken ahead 2-1 late in the first period. The 26-year-old has scored a goal in four straight games, and he's picked up six points in that span. For the season, he has five tallies, eight points, 23 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. Despite his third-line role of late, McCann continues to be an effective scoring presence.