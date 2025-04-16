McCann logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

McCann posted 16 points over the last 14 contests of the campaign. That surge helped him take the Kraken's scoring title this season, earning 61 points while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He was 10 points clear of Chandler Stephenson. McCann's time in Seattle has cemented him as a reliable scorer and power-play producer, and he also chipped in 202 shots on net, 47 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 2024-25.