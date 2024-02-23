McCann scored a goal on three shots, added three assists, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

McCann buried a power-play goal from a tough angle early in the second period. He also set up one goal by Vince Dunn and two more from Jordan Eberle. This was a career-best game for McCann, who has five goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. For the season, the 27-year-old has 25 goals, 20 assists, 142 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances.