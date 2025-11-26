McCann (lower body) will be a game-time call versus the Stars on Wednesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

McCann has been out of action since Oct. 18 versus the Maple Leafs, a stretch of 17 games on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. If the 29-year-old winger is ready to return, he'll need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely see Oscar Fisker Molgaard returned to AHL Coachella Valley. In limited action this year, McCann showed his offensive upside with three goals and one assist in five outings.