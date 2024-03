McCann notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The helper was McCann's first point in three outings, which followed his seven-game point streak to begin February. The 27-year-old had a slow start this season, but he's up to 47 points (17 on the power play) with 153 shots on net and 23 PIM over 59 appearances. McCann continues to be a top-line player for the Kraken as well as one of their most goal-dangerous options.