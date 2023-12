McCann logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

McCann's has three points over his last five games, all of which have come on the power play. The winger helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's game-tying goal in the third period. McCann is up to 20 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 32 contests overall. He continues to hold down a top-six role while providing solid offense.