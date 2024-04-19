McCann posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

McCann faltered late in the campaign with four points over eight outings in April. It was still a strong year for the 27-year-old forward, who produced 29 goals, 33 helpers, 216 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 80 appearances. McCann will continue playing this spring with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship, per Darren Dreger of TSN, so it appears McCann is not too banged up at the end of the NHL campaign.