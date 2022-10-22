McCann scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

McCann's points came 22 seconds apart in the second period. He helped out on a Jaden Schwartz tally before scoring one of his own on a feed from Carson Soucy. McCann doubled his point total for the season with this effort -- he's up to two goals, two assists, 13 shots, four hits and a minus-5 rating through six contests. Three of his points have come on the power play, while he's been on the third line at even strength in the last two games.