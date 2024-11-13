McCann scored an empty-net goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McCann has three goals and five points over his last three outings, a nice turnaround from the three-game slump that came before. The 28-year-old helped out on Eeli Tolvanen's go-ahead goal in the second period before finishing the scoring himself with the empty-netter. McCann is up to eight goals, 19 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances this season.