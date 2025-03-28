McCann scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

McCann's offense continues to bounce back after a rough month coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He has two goals and four assists over his last five games, with three of those helpers coming on the power play. He's up to 18 goals, 51 points (14 on the power play), 175 shots on net, 43 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 73 outings overall. If the Kraken can keep racking up goals late in the season, McCann is likely to be involved regularly.