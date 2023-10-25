McCann tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Red Wings.

McCann tied the game with a power-play goal 18:38 into the third period, beating Ville Husso with a wrist shot from the circle, before adding an assist on Jordan Eberle's game-winning tally with just five seconds to go in overtime. It's the first multi-point contest of the season for the 27-year-old McCann. He now has three goals and an assist through seven appearances to start the campaign after posting a career-best 70 points (40 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games last season.