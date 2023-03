McCann logged an assist and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

No other Kraken skater had more than four shots. McCann's helper came in overtime, as he dropped the puck off to Oliver Bjorkstrand before going off for a change. Bjorkstrand found Vince Dunn on the winning tally. McCann has six goals and four assists through eight games in March, and he's up to 53 points, 160 shots, 50 hits and a plus-10 rating through 65 contests this season.