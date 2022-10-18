McCann notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

McCann has earned two points through four games, and they've both been on the power play. The 26-year-old has added eight shots on net and three hits with a minus-4 rating. Playing alongside Matty Beniers on the top line is good for McCann, but with the Kraken having lost three of their first four games, head coach Dave Hakstol may opt to shuffle things up soon. That would likely result in McCann slipping down the lineup into a less prominent role.