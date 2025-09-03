McCann (undisclosed) is not listed with an injury on the Kraken's official training camp roster released Wednesday.

McCann underwent a surgery after the 2024-25 campaign to address an injury that he played through for most of the campaign. The 29-year-old's recovery time was listed as six weeks, so it's not a surprise that he is healthy and ready to go for 2025-26. McCann figures to spend the upcoming season in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.