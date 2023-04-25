McCann (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Colorado and did not return, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
McCann took a massive hit against the boards in the first period and immediately went back to the locker room. He logged just 3:38 of ice time before exiting the contest. An update on his status should be available before Game 5 on Wednesday.
