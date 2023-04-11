McCann scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

McCann became the 15th member of the NHL's 40-goal club with his third-period tally. He's also one of 60 players to reach 70 points this season. The 26-year-old has five goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. While his 19.5 shooting percentage is unsustainable on a year-to-year basis, McCann has emerged as a true top-six forward capable of seeing time in all situations this season.