Kraken's Jared McCann: Lands on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
McCann (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
McCann is likely to miss the rest of December after being given a three-week return timeline Friday. Jacob Melanson was called up from AHL Coachella Valley to fill the spot on the Kraken's roster.
