McCann collected a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

McCann's marker was scored on the power play during overtime, making it his second game-winner of the campaign. He's up to five goals and seven points in 10 appearances this year. McCann had 40 goals last year, but there were questions if he could repeat that feat. His success in 2022-23 relied on his 19.0 shooting percentage, which was a significant jump from his previous career high of 15.3. By contrast, the 27-year-old has a 15.2 shooting percentage this campaign, and his success is linked to him firing the puck a lot more -- an average of 3.30 shots per game, up from 2.66 last year. If he can continue to be that aggressive with the puck, then McCann should have another big offensive season.