McCann provided a hat trick in the Kraken's 8-5 win against Chicago on Saturday.

McCann's first two goals came in the first period, and he completed the hat trick at 1:54 of the third. The 26-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games, but it's fair to declare that small cold streak over. He has 22 goals and 30 points in 39 contests in 2022-23.