McCann (undisclosed) took line rushes during warmups, suggesting he is good to go for Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Stars, per Sound of Hockey.

McCann was on the fourth line in warmups, skating alongside Ryan Donato and Brandon Tanev. It's possible McCann's minutes are limited early in the contest as he makes his return from a six-game absence. With Tye Kartye in McCann's usual spot on the top line, there's a decent chance those two forward lines could be fluid throughout this contest.