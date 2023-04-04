McCann scored a pair of goals on seven shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

McCann's first tally came shorthanded as he scored on a feed from Matty Beniers. In the second period, McCann won a puck battle up the wing and sniped the Kraken's fourth goal of the blowout win. This was his 500th career game, and he now has 267 points, including 112 over the last two seasons with Seattle. He's picked up 37 goals, 25 helpers, 188 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 73 appearances in 2022-23.