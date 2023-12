McCann scored two goals Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

McCann has six points, including four goals, in his last five games. Hockey pundits were shocked by his opportunistic 40 goals last season, but McCann is currently on a 38-goal pace. Maybe all he needed was real opportunity from a coach that trusted him to deliver. And deliver he has. McCann has 11 goals and five assists in 24 games this season. Four of his goals have come on the power play.