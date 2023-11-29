McCann notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

McCann stole the puck at his own blue line, rushed into the zone, and then dropped a bank pass off the boards for Matty Beniers, who scored on his own rebound. The helper was McCann's fourth point over the last four games -- he seems to have steadied his play after a tough early half of the month. The 27-year-old is up to nine goals, five assists, 63 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 23 appearances.