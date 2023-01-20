McCann logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

McCann got the puck to an onrushing Ryan Donato on the latter's second-period marker. The assist was McCann's first since Jan. 5, but he produced four goals over seven games between helpers. The 26-year-old forward is up to 22 tallies, nine assists, 86 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating through 42 appearances.