McCann recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

McCann set up Matty Beniers' first-period tally. With 16 points over his last 13 games, McCann has thrived in a top-six role despite cycling through numerous linemates in that span. He's up to 38 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 52 appearances. While his shooting percentage (16.0) is still elevated, he's been consistent enough over the last month to have widespread appeal in fantasy.