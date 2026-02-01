McCann scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was the 200th of McCann's career, 134 of which have come with the Kraken. This was his 698th regular-season game as well, so he's tentatively lined up to reach the 700-game mark in Los Angeles on Wednesday. McCann was a force in the Kraken's 10-5-2 run during January, accumulating 10 goals and 10 helpers over 17 appearances for the most productive month by any Kraken player in franchise history. That has him up to 16 goals, 29 points (11 on the power play), 72 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 30 contests this season.