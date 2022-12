McCann scored a goal during a 6-2 loss to the host Lightning on Tuesday.

McCann, who scored his third goal in four games Tuesday, pulled the Kraken to within 2-1 after finishing off a 2-on-1 break with Jordan Eberle. The 26-year-old left winger finished with three shots on goal after he combined for just one during his previous two outings. McCann, who opened Tuesday on the third line, leads the Kraken with 13 tallies.