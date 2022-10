McCann opened the scoring Sunday, but the Kraken could not overcome the Blackhawks' third-period rally during a 5-4 defeat.

McCann, who has collected goals in two-straight games, is providing a bit of offensive depth. A third-line left winger, McCann has compiled three goals among six points in seven outings. The 2014 first-round draft pick has collected 30 goals in 81 games with the Kraken over the past two seasons. He's also a minus-30 during that span.