McCann scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

McCann stopped the bleeding early in the first period, going end-to-end on a shorthanded rush for a goal at 11:56 of the first period. He scored again on another rush, this time just after killing a penalty in the second, as a Daniel Sprong shot deflected off McCann and in. This was the 26-year-old winger's fourth multi-point effort in his last five games. McCann is up to 33 goals, a career-best 52 points, 147 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-11 rating through 62 appearances.