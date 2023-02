McCann logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old set up a Jordan Eberle tally in the first period. McCann has produced five goals and five assists over his last 12 contests, providing solid offense in a top-six role. The Ontario native is up to 37 points, 107 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-4 rating through 50 outings this season.