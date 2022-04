McCann notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

McCann continues to play well near the end of the season with a goal and seven assists in his last eight games. The 25-year-old is up to 48 points, 189 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-27 rating through 71 contests overall in a career year. He'll likely close out the season in a top-six role, and he'll have three more chances to pick up two points to secure a 50-point campaign.