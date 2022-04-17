McCann notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

McCann's helpers came on goals 1:37 apart late in the second period. He set up Carson Soucy and Matty Beniers on the tallies. With a goal and four helpers through seven games in April, McCann continues to provide steady offense. The 25-year-old forward is up to 43 points (14 on the power play), 174 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-26 rating through 66 appearances.